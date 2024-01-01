Police detained blogger Hoffman for burning her international passport near a club in Bryansk

Bryansk police detained blogger Evgenia Hoffman for burning her passport on New Year's Eve. About it reports Baza.

It is noted that the girl was initially accused of burning a foreign passport in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The blogger herself denies this.

According to the publication, Hoffman was drunk when she decided to burn the document outside the nightclub. Later, the blogger explained that the passport was old and invalid, and she recently received a new document. According to her, she decided to take such an action “for fun” and there was no subtext in her actions.

The corresponding video of the burning of a foreign passport spread online and attracted the attention of users. After this, the police became interested in the girl’s actions. The blogger was detained and taken for questioning. If law enforcement officers find a crime, the girl will face a fine or criminal case.

Earlier, singer Eduard Charlotte, who publicly burned the passport of a Russian citizen, apologized to the Russian people and promised to defend the country with his talent. Prior to this, Charlotte admitted guilt in the rehabilitation of Nazism and insulting believers.

In June, the singer posted a video of himself burning a Russian passport. He stated that he no longer considered himself a citizen of Russia and decided to leave for Kyiv. However, he later returned to Russia. On November 22, the singer was detained at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg. Three criminal cases were opened against him.