The cabinet proudly puts forward Wopke Hoekstra as European Commissioner, replacing Frans Timmermans. But there is criticism in Brussels, because how green is that Hoekstra actually?

If he thought that the red carpet would be laid out in Brussels, Wopke Hoekstra would be disappointed. The CDA minister of Foreign Affairs has been chosen by the cabinet to take the place of outgoing European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, but barely 24 hours later there is already strong criticism. The social democrats in the European Parliament demand that the climate portfolio remains with a social democrat, now that Timmermans has resigned to lead GroenLinks-PvdA. And therefore does not go to the Christian Democrat Hoekstra.

One of the plans is that Hoekstra will negotiate on behalf of the European Commission with the US and China at the next major climate conference this fall, which will revolve around doing more to combat global warming. The Social Democrats don’t think he’s suitable. They believe that the Christian Democrats have made ‘recently cynical and populist maneuvers’ in the European Parliament to ‘weaken down’ Timmermans’ great ‘Green Deal’ and ‘derail the nature restoration law’. “It is therefore crucial for our group that the climate portfolio remains in the hands of the Social Democratic family,” the Social Democratic group said in a statement. See also Gettr triggers STF on the deletion of Carla Zambelli's profile

Hoekstra hastened to emphasize that he has always seen climate as ‘one of the great themes of our time’. “I’m going to do my stinking best,” he repeated eagerly. According to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Hoekstra is ideally suited for the post in Brussels given his experience as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Is Hoekstra not green enough? Rutte: “Then you look at someone through a straw. What do you need? That is someone who can negotiate, at an international level.”

However, it remains to be seen whether Hoekstra’s nomination will make it: the European Parliament must approve it. A hearing will first be held, probably mid-September in Strasbourg. Hoekstra is mainly asked the question: do you want to accelerate when it comes to climate measures, or do you want to put the brakes on?

And that question is not superfluous: the major climate conference in Dubai is scheduled for November 6. Hoekstra’s task would be to convince other countries to increase their climate ambitions.

What may also sting: Hoekstra incurred the anger of southern EU member states during the corona period by being critical of corona support. He wanted to know whether countries such as Italy and Spain would be able to repay the money.

Brussels sources state that it would have been more credible if D66 had put forward a candidate. Party leader Sigrid Kaag does not think this is a strange thought: “It is no secret that D66, as a pro-European party, was also interested.” But, she said on Friday, ‘due to a combination of factors’ it did not become a D66 member.

It is equally remarkable that Hoekstra is saying goodbye to his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs with his departure. While Hoekstra and Rutte repeatedly emphasized that given the war in Ukraine, the cabinet would continue to govern on that point. Volt leader Laurens Dassen also said: “A minister, especially in such an important cabinet post, should simply finish his term.”

See also The official cause of death has now been determined In addition, the other foreign minister, the VVD member Liesje Schreinemacher, is going on maternity leave in December.

Hoekstra’s position that until now, that stability at the ministry came first in view of the war, has therefore been abandoned. Hoekstra whistled a completely different tune than before on Friday. Yes, he should have thought about it for a while. “But no one is indispensable.” The cabinet continues ‘full’ with support to Ukraine. Ruth sees it that way too. ,,You would rather not have such an interim departure, but these things happen. He is not irreplaceable.” Fellow CDA minister Hugo de Jonge also wanted to call Hoekstra’s departure ‘not irresponsible’ yesterday. ,,On the contrary. That post in Brussels is a very important one.”

Nevertheless, there will be a vacancy within the cabinet: after all, Hoekstra’s post must be filled. CDA members hastened to say that it is ‘still much too early’ for that interpretation. “The news is still fresh, give us some time,” said CDA minister Karien van Gennip.

