The “Fake for real” exhibition in Brussels. (HOUSE OF EUROPEAN HISTORY)

In Belgium, museums have remained open. It is by appointment, but suddenly we visit in very good conditions beautiful exhibitions, such as the one devoted to fake news through History entitled “Fake for Real”, at the House of European History. We walk there in a labyrinth, from one era to another. From Antiquity where, to establish their domination, the powerful were already peddling lies, at the time of the great discoveries where great storytellers prevailed.

Blandine Smilanski is a historian. One of these great manipulators, she says, was a Frenchman who called himself Georges Psalmanazar. This impostor made believe in 1704 that he had arrived from an unknown island, Formosa. He succeeds in deceiving his world and making history. “In his way of life, he adopted all kinds of very strange habits, eating raw meat, sleeping sitting down… He created an alphabet, he consumed a lot of opium… All that to create this exotic character., laughs Blandine Smilanski. What is interesting, when we look at the posterity of certain fakes, it is because he wrote his memoirs which were published posthumously in which he admits that all this had only been an invention and that he had never been in that part of the world. “

The exhibition travels through the 1930s, World War II to the present day and the Covid. Manipulated biographies, false stories which, like the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, will be the breeding ground for global anti-Semitism … The museum also exhibits the falsified letter which accused Dreyfus. In all, more than 200 objects from all over Europe, videos and a series of interactive games that turn the visitor into a fact-checker. We are in front of a large screen where press images scroll with a title, then a fragment of the article, and finally its source. You have a controller and you have to try to clear up the false information: “‘Smuggler built fake border crossings between Russia and Finland’, reads Blandine Smilanski. We see that it is the Reuters agency, this is fair information. I was right to let it pass “. A beep from victory confirms his words. She continues: “‘A new microchip implanted will follow the pregnancies’ … Lost! I’m too bad”, laughs the historian.

An interactive game turns the visitor of the “Fake for real” explosion in Brussels into a fact-checker. (HOUSE OF EUROPEAN HISTORY)

Each era has its own centers of interest and the deceptions that go with it, this is what we learn from this journey which ends with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Whether it is religion, the national idea, the idea of ​​forming a people in the 19th century, we are finally talking about what has made this rich history of Europe through the centuries”, concludes our one-day guide. The exhibition can be seen with the family, from 10 years old.