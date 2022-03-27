Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In broad daylight, a red cross paramedic was the object of theft of his motorcyclein which he was transported every day to the base of the worthy institution to start his work helping citizens by providing assistance in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The incident was recorded this morning outside the Red Cross base located on Leyva Solano Boulevard, in the center of the city.

The alleged perpetrators would have been two young people who arrived aboard another motorcycle and one of them got off and with pliers cut the chain with which the paramedic left it secured to prevent theft, but this didn’t stop criminals.

The lifeguard who had gone out to provide a service to the publicwas surprised when he got to work not seeing his unit where he had left it like every day.

The unit that was stolen by the two alleged thieves is a Itálika 125 motorcycle, black color model 2018, in which was his means of transportation to get to work. The affected makes a call to the corresponding authorities to take action on the matter