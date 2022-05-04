Morelia, Michoacán.- The brother of Antonio Ixtlahuac Orihuela municipal president of Zitácuaro, Michoacán was the victim of an armed attack. The criminals shot him a few blocks from the Municipal Palace. The victim is in the custody of the municipal police.

Juan de Dios Ixtláhuac was the ambushed by armed civilians They fired repeatedly and then fled.

So far it is reported that there is one more person who turned out with fatal wounds, without revealing the identity of the person so far.

The events were recorded at the corner of Revolution Avenue and Zaragoza Street, which has caused a police operation in the area, neighbors report that a strong deployment is heard in the downtown neighborhood.

The detonations that were heard shook the population, some business owners have preferred to lower the curtains of their businesses to avoid being victims. Some other reports indicate that there are people who stayed inside the banks, awaiting instructions from the security elements.

Just three days ago, terror gripped Zitácuaro, when another confrontation took place between municipal police officers and a criminal cell that was allegedly extorting money from the town’s butchers. The armed assault resulted 4 criminals riddled within a neighborhood.

Yesterday the head of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), General José Alfredo Ortega Reyes, was in the municipality of Zitácuaro with the aim of appointing the heads of Municipal Public Security.

In the presence of the mayor, Antonio Ixtláhuac Orihuela, as well as the regional commissioner, Conrado Corral, General Ortega Reyes handed over the document that ratified the new controlswhich have the main task of ensuring the well-being and peace of the inhabitants.