Through social networks, a video was broadcast that captured the exact moment in which a young woman was kidnapped in broad daylight in the streets of Mexico City.

In just seven seconds and one street from the Viaducto del Collective Transportation System (STC) Mexico City Metroon Tuesday afternoon the young woman was kidnapped by the driver of a car that was circulating in the area.

The recording was shared by the journalist Antonio Nieto, in which the moment in which the events occurred is appreciated.

The security camera placed in a car that was parked on José Eguiara street, in the Asturias colonyCuauhtémoc mayor’s office, recorded the moment the woman was put in a car.

In the images captured, it can be seen that a silver car that was moving slowly backed a few meters to park when it saw the young woman. Meanwhile, another woman looks out onto the street from a house painted green with a black hallway and quickly gets in.

As the woman closes her door, the victim, whom the vehicle was waiting for, walks to the side of the car. A man wearing a sweatshirt he subdued the woman and forced her up.

Upon boarding, the driver quickly advanced towards Viaducto avenue in the direction of Eje Central, in the limits of the Cuauhtémoc and Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

According to Nieto, the attacker He was carrying a firearm with which he threatened the woman to get into the car.

The events occurred at 4:18 p.m. on March 21. The woman, who presumably works in the area, was being waited by at least two men on board the car.

We recommend you read: