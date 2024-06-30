Times: Britain is investigating interference of pro-Russian bloggers in elections

The chairman of the ruling Conservative Party of Great Britain, Richard Holden, has demanded an investigation into the alleged interference of foreign pro-Russian bloggers in the country’s parliamentary elections. About it reported The Sunday Times newspaper.

He made the statement amid a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC that it had uncovered an alleged Russian influence operation aimed at supporting the leader of the British right-wing populist party Reform UK, Nigel Farage. Holden expressed “grave concerns” about this.

In addition, the UK’s deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, told the newspaper that the revelations highlight the risks British democracy faces in an unstable world. “Malign foreign actors promoting British political parties, policies and views that suit their agenda is just another example of the challenges in the UK’s increasingly volatile cyberspace,” he said.