In Poland, they can build a “large arms factory”, the products of which will be destined for Ukraine. This was announced on January 25 by Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the House of Commons of Great Britain.

“Establishing an arms factory in Poland could help make the Ukrainian armed forces more independent. There are tanks today, yes. But we need a strategy to make sure Ukraine can defend itself,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. The Telegraph.

Ellwood called for a cue from Taiwan, where the US would build a chip factory in case the island was cut off from supplies.

“Let’s do the same with Ukraine so that they can buy their own equipment according to their own specifications, possibly NATO standards,” the MP said.

Also on that day, the chairman of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, said that the European Union needed to move to a war economy. He explained this by the fact that the EU countries need to increase the capacity for the production of weapons and ammunition, since at present they are not able to provide the necessary volumes of weapons “neither for their own defense, nor for Ukraine.”

On January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks to Kyiv. The first combat vehicles, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, can be delivered to Ukraine in about three months.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden decided to supply Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv does not bode well for relations between Russia and Germany.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

