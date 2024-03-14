Mercouris: Berbock is isolated on the issue of transferring Taurus missiles to Kyiv

German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock found herself politically isolated in Germany because of her position on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. About this YouTube channel The Duran told British analyst Alexander Mercouris.

He pointed out that the head of German diplomacy was in the small camp of those who supported the proposal of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to transfer German missiles to London for further transportation to Ukraine.

In his opinion, even Burbock’s “native” party, the Greens, opposed this idea. “It feels like the mood in Germany is changing. Apparently, now the majority of Germans believe that Russia will win the conflict,” the expert said.

Earlier, a member of the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag), Sarah Wagenknecht, warned that supporters of sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine were risking the lives of millions of Germans. She added that Ukrainian troops are currently so weak that “even the Taurus will not change anything,” and warned that supplying this type of missile would only make Germany a party to the conflict.