The head of the Bank of England Bailey: there were hours before the financial Armageddon because of the decisions of Truss

Before the “financial Armageddon” in the UK after the decisions taken by the previous Prime Minister Liz Truss, there were several hours left. This was announced on Channel 4 by the head of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, reports TASS.

According to him, the United Kingdom has reached the point of instability of the main markets, in particular, the most key – the government bond market, as well as the pension fund.

Related materials:

“So we were forced to intervene quickly, and we had to do it decisively,” the head of the regulator added, referring to the active buying of government bonds.

“At the moment we intervened, I can tell you that we received messages from the market that it was about hours,” Bailey said, stressing that at that moment there was a real threat to the financial stability of the country.

On October 20, British Prime Minister and head of the country’s Conservative Party, Liz Truss, resigned. Reporting on the decision, she admitted that she was not coping with the duties of the mandate assigned to her by the prime minister, to the post of which she was elected by the Conservative Party. She held the post for 45 days, which turned out to be a record short time in the history of the country.

Four days later, she was replaced by former Conservative finance minister Rishi Sunak. He was the first prime minister of Indian origin in British history, and also the youngest statesman to hold such a high position (not counting William Pitt Jr., who led the cabinet in 1783 at the age of 24).