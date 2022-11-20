Guardian: Latvia lost a third of its population after the collapse of the USSR and will lose another 20% by 2050

The population of Latvia decreased by almost a third after the collapse of the USSR. With such an opinion spoke British columnist Jon Henley in The Guardian.

The journalist said that the reason for the “extinction” of Latvia was the emigration of young citizens who went abroad to look for more money. He said that since 1990 the country has lost about a third of the population.

Henley also cited the UN forecast that Latvia will become one of the European countries with demographic problems and will lose more than 20 percent of its population by 2050. A similar crisis awaits Bulgaria, Lithuania, Serbia and Ukraine.

Imants Paradnieks, adviser to the Latvian government on demography, called the current situation an “existential problem” for the country.

“All nations must be updated. We will not remain Latvia without a sufficient number of Latvians,” he concluded.