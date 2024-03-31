A British expert told how Russian strikes on the energy system paralyzed the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy grid have paralyzed the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to transfer troops. About this on Sunday, March 31, in his Youtube– British expert Alexander Merkouris told the channel.

The expert noted that the Russians attacked the power grid to interfere with the movement of Ukrainian troops. Mercouris explained that the trains used to transport troops are electrically powered. With the help of hypersonic weapons, the Russian troops managed to deplete the Ukrainian air defense system, which made it possible to destroy other targets, including energy system facilities.

On March 29, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine called for hushing up the consequences and targets of Russian strikes after the shelling of the country’s energy system on March 22.

On March 22, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy system. According to representatives of Kyiv, the attack on the energy sector turned out to be the largest in recent times.