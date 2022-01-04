Russian President Vladimir Putin outplayed Europe when he negotiated with China to increase gas supplies. Columnist Anthony Ashkenazi writes about the Russian leader’s cunning trick in article for the British edition of the Daily Express.

According to the author of the material, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are close to concluding a deal on the construction of a new pipeline, supplies through which will be equivalent to the volumes of fuel that were planned to be sent through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to European states. Thus, he notes that up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas will be transported to China annually through a new gas pipeline. Moreover, all this will take place against the backdrop of a serious gas crisis in Europe, Ashkenazi added. The observer also stressed that Moscow is ready to supply more gas to Europe, but the certification of Nord Stream 2 has been suspended.

Earlier, the US Republican Party told about the imminent sanctions that the US Senate plans to adopt against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. As the publication Politico notes, 60 out of 100 senatorial votes are required to pass the bill, which implies restrictions on the gas pipeline. The vote on the document will take place on January 14. “We will win this vote by an overwhelming majority,” said a senior aide to one of the Republican senators.