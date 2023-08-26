British human rights activist Mohammed: Russia has always defeated those who tried to destroy it

British human rights activist Leo Mohammed during his speech said that since ancient times, Russia has defeated those who attempted to destroy it. He also stressed that Russia is the only superpower that has not enslaved blacks. His performance published on YouTube.

“The Russians have been at war since the ninth century. And, in fact, they never lost. They were constantly attacked. But the Russians could always fight back those who wanted to destroy them. The situation is the same today,” he said.

Mohammed also recalled that Russia has always respected the African peoples and has never perceived them as slaves, unlike Western states.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the free supply of grain to Africa, despite the existing sanctions restrictions.