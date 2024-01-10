The Telegraph: Scholz is dissatisfied with insufficient assistance from EU countries to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is dissatisfied with the insufficient assistance from European Union (EU) countries to Ukraine. About it told publication The Telegraph, based in Britain.

“Scholz called on European officials to draw up a list of planned arms deliveries to Kyiv from each country in order to put pressure on the allies. (…) He is dissatisfied with how small the contribution of other EU countries is,” writes the author of the material.

The journalist expressed the opinion that the German authorities were disappointed in a number of European countries: France, Spain and Italy, since these states provide insufficient support to Ukraine. Germany itself, as the observer noted, has become Ukraine’s second largest ally after the United States, sponsoring Kyiv.

“The dissatisfaction led to Berlin trying to reduce the funds that Germany allocates to the European Union fund for armaments for Kyiv,” the author of the material concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian Minister of Economy Yulia Sviridenko said that if Kyiv does not receive additional financial assistance from the West, then 10 million pensioners could be left without benefits, and 1.5 million teachers and 500 thousand officials without salaries.