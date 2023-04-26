The US authorities received two alarm signals ahead of the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, wrote on April 24 in his article Daily Express analyst Paul Withers.

He noted that the US authorities did not issue US visas to several Russian journalists, and this decision by Washington was sharply criticized in Moscow.

In particular, before leaving for New York, Lavrov spoke about the cowardice of the United States. He pointed out that Russia “will not forget and will not forgive” this step of the American side. Withers called it the first wake-up call and “chilling” message from Moscow.

The next threat, according to the analyst, was already made by Lavrov’s deputies – Sergei Ryabkov. He said that Moscow will find an opportunity to pick up such an answer that “in the United States he will be remembered for a long time.”

Withers concluded that the situation was tense even before Lavrov’s visit to New York.

On April 24, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Lavrov said that the world had approached a more dangerous line than during the Cold War. According to him, the situation is aggravated by the fact that the United States and its allies are abandoning diplomacy and demanding a showdown on the battlefield.

In addition, Lavrov called on the Western minority to behave decently and respect other members of the world community. He drew attention to the fact that no one allowed the West to speak on behalf of all mankind.