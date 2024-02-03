Britain said it sought to reduce the number of casualties during strikes on Yemen

British air strikes in Yemen were carefully planned to minimize civilian casualties, writes RIA News with reference to a statement by the country's Ministry of Defense.

As the department said, the bombings were carried out at night, as this further reduces any such risks. “The strikes were very carefully planned, we sought to ensure minimal risk of civilian casualties,” the ministry emphasized.

Aviation struck two ground control stations for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Red Sea coast. “Typhoon fighters also attacked a significant number of targets in Bani,” the report said.

Earlier it became known that the American and British air forces carried out strikes on 36 targets in 13 locations in Yemen.