The Spectator: Russian troops launched an offensive along the entire front line

Russian troops launched a large-scale offensive, which came as a surprise to the Ukrainian military. About it stated columnist for the British Spectator magazine Svetlana Morenets.

According to her, Russian forces plan to “pin down” the enemy and prevent the transfer of Ukrainian reserves. “Ukraine is on fire. The Russian military launched an offensive along the entire front line. Yesterday there were about a hundred military clashes,” the journalist said, adding that one of the most decisive battles is taking place in the village of Avdeevka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

She also spoke about the reaction of the Ukrainian military, concerned about a possible breakthrough. Some describe the situation as “hell,” while others claim the loss of several positions and note that they remained in the minority, writes Morenets.

Earlier, retired colonels Anatoly Matviychuk and Viktor Litovkin said that the capture of Avdiivka would open the way to Kramatorsk and allow Ukrainian troops to be “pushed away” from Donetsk.