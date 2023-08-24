Unherd: the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed a fatal split with the United States for Ukraine

The unsuccessful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) has opened the rift between Washington and Kiev. About it writes columnist for the British portal Unherd Aris Rusinos.

He pointed out that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unlike the Russian troops, were a failure. The analyst drew attention to the fact that now a “game of shifting the blame” for the failed counteroffensive begins between the countries. Thus, Washington believes that Kyiv made overly optimistic promises regarding military operations and did not follow the “correct” strategy, while Ukraine accuses its partner of undersupply of weapons.

Now, Rusinos argues, Ukraine should step back and focus on its “most strategic weak point” — its position in the American political system, as voters become less willing to fund Kyiv. The “quasi-alliance” of Kyiv with the United States is the only thing that keeps Ukraine from disappearing in the medium term. “Without Washington, all support from Europe will evaporate—with varying degrees of regret and relief,” he warned.