Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has become too weak to win the conflict. This opinion was expressed on January 6 by retired British Colonel Richard Kemp in an article for a British newspaper The Telegraph.

“Tired Zelensky looks too weak to achieve victory,” he gave his material the title.

Kemp pointed out that the Ukrainian leader does not have a clear strategy to achieve any result. He also recalled that now they are increasingly talking about possible peace agreements after the failed counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In addition, the author believes that Zelensky is facing a “test of his leadership” as he often has disagreements with Ukrainian politicians.

Earlier, on January 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said that during a regular conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of NATO Allied Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, he reported on the difficult operational-strategic situation at the front.

The day before, on January 4, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, pointed out that Washington was persuading Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, since the administration of US President Joe Biden had completely lost faith in Ukraine’s victory.

Earlier that day, former US Armed Forces officer and political scientist Scott Bennett, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that the conflict in Ukraine is essentially over, since Russia won it. According to him, now Western governments that failed to “overthrow Russia” will suffer failures, since the determination and dedication of the Russian people are unbending.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.