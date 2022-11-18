New York Post: House with slide put up for sale in Britain for $1.07 million

In Britain, near the city of Southwold, a two-story house was put up for sale, equipped with a covered metal slide that allows you to move between floors. This is reported new york post.

The current owners asked for the object 1.07 million dollars (about 64.6 million rubles). The slide is built into a closet-like space, with a green “floor” on the covered side and walls decorated with wallpaper depicting a blue sky with clouds. Despite the presence of a slide, the house has an ordinary staircase.

The building has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and an additional bathroom, a kitchen, a dining room, a games room and a terrace. The interior is made mainly in white, gray and brown tones. Many items are made of wood.

Leaving the kitchen, you can get into the garden. The site also has seating areas and a garage. Some windows offer views of the sea and the beach, which are within walking distance.

In August, it became known that in the United States they decided to sell an unusual house, on the territory of which there is an own amusement park. In addition, the collection of dolls and decorative figures collected by the owner is a feature of the object.