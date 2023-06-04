The Times: UAF counteroffensive will not end NWO

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not put an end to the Russian special military operation. Such a forecast gave political scientist Mark Galeotti in an article for the British newspaper The Times.

He explained that even if the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to seize Crimea and the territory of Donbass, Russia would not surrender. Galeotti is convinced that Kyiv’s counteroffensive will not lead to an advantage for either side of the conflict.

The political scientist said that he had talked about a possible development of events with a high-ranking US official, but he, despite all the intelligence, could not predict the outcome of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “There are too many variables here, too many unknowns,” Galeotti’s source said. In particular, it is not clear how well the Ukrainians will be able to adapt to new weapons from the West, he explained.

Earlier, the former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich predicted huge losses for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive.

In his opinion, “seas of blood” will be shed in Ukraine without long-range weapons.