Expert Mercuris explained plans to replace Zaluzhny with Budanov as a result of the crisis at the front

British expert Alexander Merkouris suggested why they plan to replace the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine Kirill Budanov. He spoke about this on his YouTube-channel.

Mercouris explained the plans to replace Zaluzhny with Budanov as a result of the crisis at the front. “The reason for Budanov’s appointment to this position is the general rapid deterioration of the situation at the fronts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he noted. The analyst recalled that the replacement of the military leader could also occur due to Zaluzhny’s conflict with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

At the same time, Mercouris emphasized that Budanov does not have the military experience that Zaluzhny has.

Previous edition “Country” notedthat Zaluzhny did not appear at Wednesday’s meeting at the level of commanders-in-chief of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

In November 2023, Zaluzhny admitted in an interview with The Economist that the Ukrainian army would not be able to achieve a breakthrough. According to foreign journalists, the position of the commander-in-chief led Zelensky to horror and rage. According to the Financial Times, the president did not like the word “deadlock,” which is forbidden in Ukrainian government circles.