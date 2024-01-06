British Colonel Kemp: Zelensky is too weak and exhausted to win

Vladimir Zelensky is too exhausted and weak to win. This was stated by retired British Colonel Richard Kemp in his article for the newspaper Telegraph.

In the material, Kemp notes that the Ukrainian leader does not have a clear strategy for achieving any result in the conflict, and after the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), more and more people are talking about the possibility of peace agreements.

Also, the author believes, in addition to failures at the front, Zelensky faces a “test of his leadership” due to disagreements with other Ukrainian politicians due to the need to blame someone for the military failure.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky called on the West to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv. He asked to speed up the creation of a legal framework for this process. The politician believes that the confiscation of Moscow’s funds would be a fair response to the Russian special military operation (SVO) on the territory of the republic.