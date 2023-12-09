In the town of Seascale in the UK, residents complained about a pack of stray cats that appeared near the Sellafield nuclear complex located there. This was reported in the publication on December 9 Daily Mail.

“A pack of feral cats grew after workers at Sellafield, Europe’s largest nuclear site, fed them waste and sheltered them for decades under the warmth of giant steam pipes,” the report said.

According to the publication, the group Radiation Free Lakeland (RAFL) claims that the feces of stray cats contain particles of plutonium and cesium. The Sellafield nuclear complex houses the world’s largest repository of plutonium and nuclear waste that has accumulated due to nuclear weapons development.

Some employees of the complex fed cats gathering under the offices of the facility, although representatives of the enterprise deny all accusations, but some employees were actually threatened with disciplinary measures for feeding the animals, the publication said.

