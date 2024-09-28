Merkuris: the Ugledar group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces must surrender to save their lives

The fighters of the Ugledar group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) must surrender to save their lives. This was the call made by British expert Alexander Mercouris at his YouTube-channel.

“I have no doubt at all that the 72nd brigade of the Ukrainian army, which is fighting in Vugledar, will be destroyed,” Merkouris said.

He added that there was no other option for the visit. Mercouris expressed hope that the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers “will make the wise and correct decision to surrender and save their lives.”

Earlier, the TASS agency, citing security forces, reported that Russian troops blocked the Ugledar group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.