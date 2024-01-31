British analyst Mercuris: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are no longer attacking, the initiative has passed to Russia

British analyst Alexander Mercouris on air YouTube-channel assessed the situation at the front and stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are no longer conducting offensive actions, the initiative has passed to the Russian military.

“Over the last 24 hours, the news has only been about Russian attacks, nothing has been said about Ukrainian ones. The overall picture suggests that it is the Russians who are attacking,” the expert said.

In his opinion, difficulties at the front became the true cause of the political crisis in Ukraine, because of which the head of state Vladimir Zelensky wanted to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the republic Valery Zaluzhny.

According to British media, on January 29, Zaluzhny was summoned to the president’s office, during the meeting he told Zelensky that the situation at the front for Kyiv was not as positive as his advisers told him. After this, Zaluzhny was asked to resign. He refused, and Zelensky said that he himself would sign a decree on his dismissal.