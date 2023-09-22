Ex-MI6 agent Kruk: Ukrainian Armed Forces will refuse to go on a new offensive on Zelensky’s orders

Former MI6 agent Alastair Crook commented on how possible a new offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) is. He spoke about this in an interview YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

Kruk assessed the likelihood of a new offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and suggested that the military would refuse to participate in the operation even on the orders of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

“Zelensky will return and turn to his generals with the words: we must continue, (…) and we will break through the Russian defense. At this moment, if he turns back, he will see that no one will follow him. (…) His army simply will not go on a new offensive,” said an expert from Britain.

The ex-MI6 agent added that Kyiv did not achieve success in the war zone, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces were almost destroyed. At the same time, Russia has large resources, including new equipment such as drones, tanks and fighter jets.

Earlier, Zelensky was unable to answer the question about the prospects for a breakthrough in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. He noted that he is focused on receiving long-range missiles from the United States.