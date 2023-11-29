Journalist NS Munchau: The Netherlands will oppose Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

The candidate for the post of head of government of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, will most likely oppose the entry of Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union (EU). About it stated German journalist Wolfgang Munchau in an article for the British edition of the New Statesman (NS).

According to him, the new prime minister, together with other populist leaders, could lead to the “disintegration” of the EU. “Wilders will never agree to expansion if it is linked to an increase in Dutch contributions to the EU budget,” the journalist warned of the risk. In his opinion, in addition to Amsterdam, recipients of EU subsidies in the person of Hungary, Poland and Greece will oppose it. Munchau is confident that Italy and France will also experience financial problems due to the new members.

“Over the past 70 years, there have been periods when European integration paused. Now, for the first time, this process threatens to reverse itself,” Munchau said.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, allowed Ukraine to join the EU in 2030. He stressed that the country’s accession to the EU will be possible “if both sides do their homework.”