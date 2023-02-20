FT: Western attempts to turn Africa and Latin America against Russia ended in failure

Western countries tried to use the Munich Security Conference in order to turn the countries of Africa and Latin America against Russia and convince them to toughen their policy towards Moscow, writes British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the author, the efforts of Western countries ended in failure, because they failed to convey to the leaders of the countries of the so-called global south the idea that Russia’s actions in Ukraine threaten the security of not only Europe, but the whole world.

It is noted that representatives of African and Latin American states in Munich were more worried about rising inflation, energy prices and food security issues than the conflict in Ukraine.

The author also emphasizes that in developing countries they are distrustful of Western states, in particular because of their refusal to pay compensation for climate damage and their unwillingness to share vaccines at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said the world should try to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

We can’t keep talking only about the war Mauru Vieira Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez declined to discuss who would be “winner or loser.” She urged leaders to pay more attention to combating climate change.

In turn, Namibian Prime Minister Sarah Kugongelwa-Amadila emphasized that she was interested in “solving the problem, but not in shifting the blame”, and expressed the opinion that Europe should direct funds to promote development in Ukraine, Africa, Asia and in European Union instead of spending them on armaments.

Pressure on Africa

Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko accused the West of putting pressure on Africa because of their friendly course in relations with Russia and the use of provocations around private military companies.

Eurodiplomats have declared Africa as another zone of special interests of the European Union. In the free world, built according to American “rules”, political absurdity reaches a historical peak. Intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign states is carried out openly at the official level Vladimir Sokolenko Russian Ambassador to Chad

Sokolenko noted that Western diplomacy is plunging into a crisis, to get out of which it uses “outrageous cynicism, pressure, speculation and provocation.” He accused the West of using provocations around private military companies.

According to him, in this regard, the Russian embassy issued a communiqué stating that attempts to introduce elements of distrust into the dialogue between Moscow and N’Djamena would be doomed to failure.

Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said that African countries that want to take part in the Russia-Africa summit are under pressure from the West.

See also SK began checking the death of a teenager in a nursing home near Chelyabinsk We proceed from the premise that African states are sovereign countries that have independence, sovereignty and their own political will and are fully capable of making decisions that meet their national interests. Oleg Ozerov Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow’s relations with African states had entered a new stage of development.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow’s efforts to build relations with the countries of the African continent are bringing results, expressed, among other things, in the growth of trade.

I would like to remember that our country has always been on the side of Africa, supported Africa in the fight against colonialism Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Western opinion

French President Emmanuel Macron in July expressed concern over the expansion of Russia’s diplomatic and military ties in Africa.

I would not even call it cooperation, it is rather aiding the weakened political authorities or absolutely illegitimate military juntas Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the politician, Russia is a “great political and military power” that had both economic and military ties with many African countries.

Nevertheless, the French leader expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Russian side is spreading “false narratives” in the countries of the continent, as well as with the fact that it “complements diplomatic contacts” with the intervention of private military companies in the affairs of countries.

High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, in turn, noted that the EU is unable to interfere with Russia’s trade with African countries.

If they want to trade with Russia, what can I do? I can’t stop them from doing it. Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

In December, the Washington Post, citing US administration officials, wrote that the leaders of African countries and the United States disagree on a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

One of the sources of the publication noted that the leaders of Africa do not want to “punish Russia”, they made it clear to the White House that they simply want a speedy resolution of the conflict.

In January, it became known that Finnish military intelligence began to observe the expansion of Russian influence in Africa. “In Africa, Russia’s efforts to expand its influence under the guise of private military companies are noteworthy,” the intelligence review said.