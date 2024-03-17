Mercouris: NATO leaders avoid Odessa due to precision Russian strikes

NATO leaders began to avoid Odessa due to precise Russian artillery strikes. This was stated by British expert Alexander Mercouris in his YouTube-channel.

According to him, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps was supposed to visit Odessa on Sunday, March 17, but abandoned this idea. Mercouris linked this decision to the fact that Russia had previously launched precision missile strikes on strategic targets in the city.

It was previously reported that as a result of a missile attack on Friday, March 15, on the Mriya sanatorium in Odessa, about 100 Western mercenaries were killed.