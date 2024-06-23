The Telegraph: strike on Sevastopol will increase US concerns

The attack on Sevastopol by American ATACMS missiles will increase US concerns related to the lifting of the ban on strikes with supplied weapons on Russian territory. reports The Telegraph.

The material says that Washington is concerned about the potential escalation of the conflict, and Ukraine wants to gain more freedom to strike deep into the Russian Federation.

“This strike will once again heighten concerns in Washington about relaxing the rules it has set for Ukraine regarding the use of American equipment to strike Russia,” the author of the article said.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. During the attack from Ukraine, more than 120 people were injured; later the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that the number of wounded had risen to 151 people. Five could not be saved. According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five in serious condition.