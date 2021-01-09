In Britain, almost 60 thousand new cases of coronavirus were detected per day. In total, more than 3.01 million infected people have been recorded in the country, according to the government information website.

The UK became the fifth country in the world after the United States, India, Brazil and the Russian Federation to break the 3 million mark of coronavirus infections.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 1,035. In total, more than 80.8 thousand infected people died in the kingdom, this is the largest death rate from coronavirus in Europe.

The day before, 68 thousand new cases of infection and 1,325 deaths were registered in Britain, which became a new anti-record in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

A difficult epidemiological situation is developing in the kingdom due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, which is more infectious than the usual version of the virus.

In the UK, since January 5, another lockdown has been in effect, already the third since the beginning of the pandemic.