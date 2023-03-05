British journalist Roberts advised von der Leyen to drown himself after talking about Russia

British journalist and stand-up comedian Abi Roberts Twitter advised the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to drown herself after the word about Russia.

Thus, she commented on the publication on the official page of von der Leyen about the creation of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression in The Hague, aimed at condemning the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The head of the EC said that she was proud of this and called for “bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

“Drown in the sea, you poisonous globalist witch,” Roberts said in response to the words of the politician.

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen admitted that the European Union (EU) and the United States began to develop sanctions against Russia in the event of a conflict in Ukraine two months before the special operation.