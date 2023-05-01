Britain advised the Armed Forces of Ukraine to miss Russian missile strikes so as not to waste air defense reserves

British military analyst Michael Clark advised the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to miss the missile strikes that come from the Russian army, so as not to waste stocks of air defense (air defense). About this he informed broadcast on Sky News.

According to him, such tactics will help to save stocks before the planned counter-offensive in the future. Clark also urged Ukraine’s military leadership not to use American anti-aircraft systems against low-cost drones.

“Perhaps the Armed Forces of Ukraine will waste all the stocks of missiles if they are not careful. <…> Ukrainians will soon receive Patriot systems. Now these installations are located in Poland. It will take some time to deploy them, as they require serious preparation. [персонала]and they are very expensive,” said a military analyst.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Kyiv was entering the finish line of the counteroffensive.