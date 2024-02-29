Scholz was accused of disclosing intelligence about the British military in the Northern Military District zone

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of “blatant misuse of intelligence” after he said the British military was helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) maintain long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The German chancellor said that Germany would not supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles, the German equivalent of the Storm Shadow, as this would require the presence of Bundeswehr troops in Ukraine. According to Scholz, following Britain would make Germany a participant in the conflict.

This is a very long-range weapon. And what is done to control the flight [ракет] and escort to the target by the British and French cannot be done in Germany. And everyone who has encountered this system knows this. Olaf ScholzChancellor of Germany

Scholz's words caused a strong reaction

In particular, British Conservative MP, former chairman of the House of Commons Defense Committee Tobias Ellwood called the incident a blatant misuse of intelligence. According to him, this is aimed at “diverting attention from Germany’s reluctance to arm Ukraine with its own long-range missile system.” The deputy warned that Russia will undoubtedly take advantage of the current situation.

In turn, Norbert Rottgen, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and former chairman of the Bundestag foreign policy committee, called the chancellor's statement completely irresponsible.

Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Scholz said there are no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Reacting to the call of French President Emmanuel Macron to send Western troops to Ukraine, the Chancellor recalled that Germany is not a party to the conflict. According to him, no one wants the conflict to escalate into a war between Russia and NATO. Scholz also stressed that Western countries are “very unanimous” on the issue of sending troops, calling it “a very important step forward.”

The German Chancellor was criticized for his reluctance to send missiles to Kyiv

As stated by the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, discussions on the supply of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine will continue. In this regard, she criticized Scholz’s reluctance to send weapons to Kyiv. “It’s difficult for me to explain why the chancellor can’t just say: ‘okay, let’s do this,’” the politician said.

According to Bundestag member Norbert Röttgen, in the context of Berlin’s current foreign policy, Kyiv is higher than Moscow, so Germany must transfer the Taurus to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the danger of escalating the conflict. “The Chancellor does not want [сделать окончательное решение по поставкам ракет для ВСУ] and constantly looks for excuses,” he said.

The head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, in turn, said that he was tired of the ongoing debate in the country over the supply of Taurus. After another question on this topic, he lost his temper.