Analyst Merkuris: Russia will be able to take control of the entire territory of the DPR

Russia will be able to achieve all its goals at the front due to superior resources. British analyst Alexander Mercouris stated this on his Youtube-channel.

As the expert explained, the main battle is now taking place at Chasov Yar. “As I have said many times, and this applies to other places where fighting took place – Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Bakhmut, Avdievka – despite the resistance of Ukraine, the final outcome is beyond doubt,” Merkouris said.