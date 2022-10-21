Sun: MP Pollard urged to avoid escalation after RAF launch of Su-27 missiles

Labor MP Luke Pollard reacted to the launch of a missile by a Su-27 fighter near an aircraft of the British Air Force (Air Force). His words leads The Sun newspaper.

Pollard said the country should avoid escalating tensions with Russia. What happened to the Russian plane in the Black Sea “inspires fear,” he said. At the same time, Pollard urged Britain not to refuse assistance to Ukraine.

“This incident serves as a serious reminder of how important it is to avoid escalating tensions and miscalculations,” the deputy urged.

On the eve of October 20, the UK announced an incident with a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that on September 29, the strategic reconnaissance RC-135W Rivet Joint patrolled international waters, escorted by two Russian Su-27s. Later, one of them fired a missile out of line of sight, and after another 19 minutes, the British aircraft returned to the airbase.