A gun salute in memory of the deceased wife of the Queen of Great Britain, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, took place on Saturday in London and other cities of the kingdom. On Saturday, April 9, reports BBC News.

In memory of the prince, 41 blank volleys from the cannons of the Tower of London and the Royal Marines’ barracks in Woolwich thundered. The same number of shots were fired from cannons in the capitals of other administrative parts of Great Britain.

In addition, the naval bases Devonport and Portsmouth, the Royal Regiment in Gibraltar, the destroyer Diamond and the frigate Montrose were attracted to the commemorative event. Their guns also fired shots in memory of the prince.

The action was held on the Thames embankment, near which, on Tower Bridge, hundreds of spectators gathered.

Gun salutes are traditionally produced on significant occasions associated with the royal family. For example, volleys from cannons mark the day of the accession of Elizabeth II to the throne (February 6), the day of her coronation (June 2), the birthday of the heir to the throne, Prince of Wales, Charles (November 14), as well as the opening of parliamentary sessions. At the same time, June 10 was marked by volleys and the birthday of Prince Philip.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that Westminster Abbey, located in the center of London next to the Houses of Parliament, honored the memory of the Duke of Edinburgh Philip with 99 bells ringing every minute starting at six o’clock in the evening.

The Duke of Edinburgh was president and chairman of the Westminster Abbey Foundation, which was established in 1973 to raise funds for the restoration of the church. From Friday to Sunday, the abbey will be open for private prayer and worship.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. In two months he was supposed to be 100 years old. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been married for over 70 years and have four children.

In Great Britain declared national mourning for Prince Philip.