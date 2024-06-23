Reform UK leader Farage calls on the West to negotiate with Russia on Ukraine

The leader of the British right-wing populist party Reform UK, Nigel Farage, called on Western states to begin negotiations with Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, reports The Times newspaper.

“I feel that the war has reached a stalemate. There are no intelligible negotiations taking place. Even if negotiations are aimed at finding a peaceful [решение] fail, I think it is better to conduct such negotiations than to abandon them,” he said, noting that a huge number of people have already died during the hostilities in Ukraine.

The politician blamed the start of this conflict on the West, which for a long time “in an idiotic way” provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin by expanding NATO and the European Union to the east.

Farage noted that he is a supporter of military aid to Kyiv, but admitted that sanctions against Moscow have harmed the United States and Europe, and also pushed Russia towards rapprochement with China.

Earlier, former National Security Adviser to US President Robert O’Brien called for tougher sanctions against Russia.