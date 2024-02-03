The country that will retain Crimea will win the Ukrainian conflict. A British newspaper wrote about this Daily Express.

“Most military observers agree that in the Ukrainian conflict the most important area, the key territory, if you like, is Crimea,” the material says.

It is noted that possession of Crimea ensures control over the Black Sea and the entrance to the Sea of ​​Azov, which is why heavy battles have been fought over it so often in world history.

The newspaper saw several scenarios for the future of the peninsula. Firstly, Crimea may remain part of the Russian Federation, in which case Moscow will block trade routes and control most of the Black Sea, which does not bode well for NATO. The scenario in which Ukraine returns the peninsula was considered incredibly difficult. The publication also suggested that Crimea could become a demilitarized zone if neither side renounces its claims to the peninsula, but both compromise and end hostilities.

Earlier, on February 2, Polish President Andrzej Duda, in an interview with the YouTube channel Kanal Zero, doubted that Ukraine would be able to return Crimea. He recalled that the peninsula is historically part of Russia, pointing out that most of the time it was part of it.

On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the complete and absolute failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and pointed out that “if this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable, very serious blow.” At the same time, he emphasized that the unreasonable policy of the current leadership of Ukraine led to such a development of the situation.

Before this, on December 19, Putin said that the Russian Federation would not abandon the goals of the special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass. According to the Russian leader, Western countries continue to wage a hybrid war against Russia and are actively supplying the Kiev regime with intelligence information in real time.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of residents of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.