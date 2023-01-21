British actor Brand said that in Ukraine the West is fighting the Nazis against Russia

British actor Russell Brand said that Western countries are expressing support for the Nazi regime in Ukraine. He expressed this opinion at his YouTube-channel.

“We fought side by side with the Soviet Union against real Nazis. And in this war, we seem to be fighting side by side with real Nazis against Russia. <...> This is a well-known fact – somewhat inconvenient, but true … Listen, I don’t want a nuclear war either. I have children,” he said.

The British actor added that Russia has always called NATO expansion a red line. However, Western countries are still striving to step over it.

Earlier, American historian Eric Suess called Western politicians Nazis because of their support for Ukraine. In his opinion, sanctions against Russia and financial assistance to Kyiv showed the attitude of politicians towards their citizens. Suess noted that anti-Russian sanctions have hurt the West itself.