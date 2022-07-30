Times Radio: Europeans will refuse to support Ukraine in the event of a reduction in gas consumption

If the European Commission’s plan to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent is implemented, Europeans may abandon the idea of ​​supporting Ukraine. Retired British lieutenant general Simon Mayall, an expert on the Middle East, said this on the air of Times Radio. RIA News.

He warned that in this case, questions will arise among the population about the effectiveness of anti-Russian sanctions. Mayall pointed out that, in addition to gas, the Old World was facing a shortage of grain.

Some will begin to doubt whether we should take part in all this and support the Ukrainians Simon Mayallretired British lieutenant general

The European Commission proposes to save gas amid shortages

Earlier, EU energy ministers agreed that all countries in the bloc should voluntarily cut gas demand by 15 percent from August 2022 to March 2023. The corresponding proposal of the European Commission appeared due to the growing concern of European countries about future gas supplies from Russia. At the same time, some states agreed to make concessions: the island states of Europe, such as Ireland and Malta, as well as the Baltic countries, could be exempted from mandatory fuel economy.

At the same time, a number of countries criticized the EC initiative and refused to join the movement. In particular, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pointed out that in this way the bloc countries risk embarking on the path of a war economy and recession. He believes that the mandatory rationing of natural gas “is the first sign of a war economy.”

Spain and Portugal also took the initiative with bewilderment. These countries did not buy Russian gas, receiving it mainly from Africa or through LNG terminals, and see no point in joining the economy regime.

Gas prices set to break new records

Gas prices continue to rise amid European fears that Russian gas supplies will not return to their previous volumes, said Dmitry Skryabin, an energy expert and portfolio manager at Alfa Capital. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he added that the cost of fuel could update record levels, but this event would be short-lived.

Earlier, the Focus edition predicted the Germans would switch to wood heating and a serious savings regime without Russian gas supplies. It is noted that the critical dependence on fuel from Russia for the industry and the population of Germany threatens with alarming consequences for the state, poverty and the growth of social discontent.