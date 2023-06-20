Rear Admiral Parry said the missing bathyscaphe could be stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic

Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry said that the bathyscaphe, missing in the area of ​​the Titanic crash, could get stuck among its wreckage. According to him, calculations on the supply of oxygen on board the vessel are of “great concern”, the newspaper writes. Mirror.

“This is really very disturbing,” the military emphasized.

According to Parry, the “optimistic” version of the reason for the loss of the bathyscaphe is that the ship is in good order, but at some point lost contact with the surface.

“He could get stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic. It really could lead to a catastrophic accident, ”he expressed his concerns.

In turn, the former captain of the rescue ship, Sean Tortora, told reporters about doubts that the ship would be found “on time”, given that the oxygen on the device should end around 8:00 Moscow time on Thursday.

A coast guard spokesman confirmed to CNN that there were five people on board the bathyscaphe, including allegedly British billionaire Hamish Harding. It is also specified that the ship has oxygen reserves for 72 hours.

On the afternoon of June 19, the Boston Coast Guard announced tourists who wanted to see the sunken passenger liner Titanic on a submersible and disappeared. At the same time, it was not specified how many people are on the underwater vehicle.

Later, Sky News reported that Hamish Harding, the founder of the Action Group, was on board the bathyscaphe. The day before, the businessman shared on social networks about participating in a dive aboard the ship to the Titanic.