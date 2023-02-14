Sky News reports eighth British citizen has died in Ukraine since the operation began

The eighth British citizen has died in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, about this reported Sky News TV channel, citing the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement notes that the agency supports the family of a citizen of the United Kingdom and is in contact with local authorities.

The UK government has not yet provided information about the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of the incident.

At the end of April, 36-year-old Briton Scott Sibley died in Ukraine. In June, 24-year-old Jordan Gatley, who left the British Army in March. On November 7, it became known about the death of Simon Lingard.

On January 24, during the fighting near Soledar, British citizens Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were also killed. On January 9, the National Police of Ukraine reported them missing. On January 6, Bagshaw and Parry left Kramatorsk for Soledar, then communication with them was interrupted.