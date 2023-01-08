Daily Mail: 40,000 military personnel in the UK are obese

A quarter of British Army soldiers are life-threateningly overweight. On this indicated British Daily Mail columnist Sean Rayment.

In particular, according to him, 40,000 out of 145,000 servicemen are overweight or obese, he said. In addition, since 2010, 5,200 soldiers have been suspended due to this issue. Rayment also added that since 2014, more than 850 military personnel have been prescribed diet pills. Another 60 soldiers underwent liposuction surgery.

The heaviest fighter in the British army, who was ordered to leave the service for medical reasons, weighed more than 180 kilograms. At the same time, more than 800 people weighed about 114 kilograms.

Earlier, 19FortyFive columnist Steve Beynon noticed that more and more recruits in the US army are overweight. The journalist noted that the United States took the plunge and organized preliminary basic training courses, the purpose of which is to prepare recruits in accordance with weight standards. However, it turned out that only 23 percent of young Americans meet the requirements of the armed forces.