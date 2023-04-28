Sunak and Meloni allowed peace in Ukraine only on terms acceptable to its people

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart George Meloni held talks in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. This is reported TASSreferring to the office of the British Prime Minister in Downing Street.

Sunak and Meloni met as part of her two-day visit to the UK. Politicians named the condition for achieving peace in Ukraine and admitted that it is possible if the needs of the country’s citizens are taken into account.

“The leaders agreed that peace can only be achieved on terms that are acceptable to the people of Ukraine,” the office’s document says.

Earlier, at the initiative of Kyiv, a telephone conversation was held between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zelensky announced the appointment of a new Kyiv ambassador to Beijing, and Xi Jinping announced the imminent arrival of his representative on a visit to Ukraine and other countries for in-depth consultations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country.