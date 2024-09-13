In the UK, a woman gave birth to one child twice

In the UK, a woman gave birth to one child twice. About this reports Daily Mail edition.

It is alleged that early in her pregnancy, the mother learned that the baby would likely be born with spina bifida. In order to stop the progression of the disease, the woman agreed to “give birth” to the baby in the sixth month of pregnancy – doctors removed the baby, corrected the defect and returned it back.

The baby was actually born at 38 weeks. After the birth, the child spent eight days in the intensive care unit and underwent several surgeries. According to doctors, the boy will most likely not be able to walk.

