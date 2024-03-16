A British court has accused a man of raping a 15-year-old girl in the water.

A UK jury has found 20-year-old Gabriel Marinoaica guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl at sea. About it reports The Guardian.

The incident occurred in July 2018 in the popular British resort of Bournemouth on the English Channel. The girl and her friends were playing ball in the water. Her companions later returned to the beach, but the 15-year-old victim remained in the water. Then Marinoaika approached her.

He spoke to the girl, asking her name and age, and introduced himself with a false name. After that, he pulled the girl further into the water to a deeper place, despite her resistance. Then he asked her to have sex, but the girl refused.

According to the court, the man nevertheless performed sexual acts on her. He raped the victim until other people approached them. Marinoaika himself claimed that the girl voluntarily entered into an intimate relationship with him.

Marinoaika was reportedly arrested 11 months after traces of his DNA were found on the girl's swimsuit. On Friday, March 15, a jury found him guilty of rape.

