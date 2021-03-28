A fossil up to 500 million years old was found in the backyard of his home by a six-year-old child from Britain. He writes about this on March 28 The guardian…

The material says that the age of the find corresponds to the Paleozoic era.

“I was just looking for worms and all kinds of pottery and bricks and came across this stone, which looks a bit like a horn, and I thought it might be a tooth, or a claw, or a horn, but it was actually a piece of coral,” he said. boy.

The father of the child, together with people from the Facebook interest group, identified the identity of the find. He noted that his son discovered four-pointed corals, or rugoses, that existed 251 to 488 million years ago during the time when the area was under water.

“England at that time was part of Pangea, which was made up of continents. England was also all under water, ”said the boy’s father.

At the end of February, the remains of the oldest titanosaur in the world were discovered in Argentina: the ancient lizard reached a length of 20 m.The age of the fossilized bones was 140 million years. Until now, science has not come across evidence pointing to the existence of these giant animals 120 million years ago.